Results from a 508-subject Phase 1 clinical trial, just published online in The Lancet, showed that AstraZeneca's (AZN -0.1% ) COVID-19 vaccine candidate showed a seroconversion rate at high as 97% at day 28.

Participants with low pre-existing anti-Ad5 (Ad5 or adenovirus type 5 is the vector) immunity showed 2x higher receptor binding domain (RBD)-specific anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibody responses that those with high pre-existing anti-Ad5 immunity. Also, increasing age was another "negative impact factor" on RBD-specific antibody responses.

On the safety front, severe adverse reactions were reported in 9% (n=24/255) and one participant, respectively, in the 1×10¹¹ and 5×10¹⁰ viral particles dose groups.

On July 15, London's Telegraph reported that the AZD1222 triggered a "double defense" immune response in healthy volunteers, inducing the production of both antibodies and killer T cells.

