Results from a 508-subject China-based Phase 1 clinical trial, just published online in The Lancet, showed that SanSino Biologics' adenovirus type 5 (Ad5)-vectored COVID-19 vaccine candidate showed a seroconversion rate as high as 97% (binding antibodies) at day 28 after one shot. All participants were from Wuhan.

The seroconversion rates of neutralizing antibodies were 59% and 47%, respectively, in the 1×10¹¹ and 5×10¹⁰ viral particles dose groups. "Positive" T cell responses were observed in 96% and 97%, respectively, of the participants in each arm.

Participants with low pre-existing anti-Ad5 immunity showed 2x higher receptor binding domain (RBD)-specific anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibody responses than those with high pre-existing anti-Ad5 immunity. Also, increasing age was another "negative impact factor" on RBD-specific antibody responses.

On the safety front, severe adverse reactions (fever) were reported in 9% (n=24/255) and one participant, respectively, in the 1×10¹¹ and 5×10¹⁰ viral particles dose groups. All resolved within 72-96 hours without medication.

Within 14 days after vaccination, 72% (n=183/253) of participants in the 1×10¹¹ viral particles dose group and 74% (n=96/129) of 129 participants in the 5×10¹⁰ viral particles dose group reported at least one solicited adverse reaction, both of which were significantly higher than the 46 of 126 (37%) participants in the placebo group (p<0.0001).

The most common systemic adverse events were fatigue (42%, 34%), fever (32%, 16%) and headache (29%, 28%). The most common injection site adverse events were pain (57%, 56%), most mild or moderate.

The authors state that the lower dose will be used in the pivotal Phase 3 trial.