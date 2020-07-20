"Deep costs, employee confusion and delusions about what it would take to reposition GE (NYSE:GE) for a digital future would make it more difficult to turn ex-CEO Jeff Immelt's vision into a profitable business," say former board directors, GE executives and employees.

That's according to a new article from the WSJ's Ted Mann and Thomas Gryta, entitled, The Dimming of GE's Bold Digital Dreams.

"Marketing was always ahead of the product," especially in the case of Predix, which GE launched in 2013 and called the "first-of-its-kind industrial strength platform that provides a standard and secure way to connect machines, industrial big data and people."

The platform resided in a new division: GE Digital. A representative said funding for the digital business came from cost cutting elsewhere in the company and "GE didn't just pour money into Predix - it smothered the project with cash." But without a "coherent strategy and well-thought-out processes, the product development path was a wasteful one."

The board, made up of current and retired business executives and academics, also didn't like to challenge Immelt. They tacitly blessed his digital dreams and plans to stand up a software company inside GE, but never decided - much less voted on - a critical question about such a massive experiment: How much money were they going to spend on this?"

"After Immelt left GE in 2017, new CEO John Flannery quickly declared that GE Digital would be more focused and only work in industries where GE was present. Flannery was fired in 2018 and his successor Larry Culp sold part of the business and named a new CEO to turn it around."

"The company doesn't currently disclose financial results for the unit, but earlier this year, Culp said the digital business was 'getting close to break-even.'"