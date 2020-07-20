Speaking with Bloomberg, Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) CEO Chris Kendall, says his company did not put out the press release about a buyout offer of $1.20 per share. It appears to be "completely fraudulent," he says.

Asked if his company did receive a buyout proposal, Kendall says a statement will soon be released.

Shares remain higher by 67% to $0.38.

Updated at 9:20 AM ET: Denbury has now put out an official press release saying it's received no acquisition proposal. Shares are currently halted. The last trade was about 30 minutes ago at $0.53, up 131% .

