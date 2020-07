NVAX, NBL among premarket gainers

DPW Holdings (NYSEMKT:DPW) +136% on introducing a new product line of electric vehicle (“EV”) chargers.

Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN) +110% on development plans for new oral therapeutic for gut-mediated pathogens.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) +32% on positive BXCL501 data.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) +30% on positive preclinical results.

Volt Information Sciences (NYSEMKT:VOLT) +28% .

iBio (NYSEMKT:IBIO) +26% as vaccine names on the move ahead of Oxford study.

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) +23% .

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) +21% on receiving significant order for its new safety product ThermoVu.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) +19% .

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) +17% .

GEE (NYSEMKT:JOB) +18% .

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEMKT:NAK) +14% .

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) +13% as vaccine names on the move ahead of Oxford study.

Noble Energy (NASDAQ:NBL) +12% as Chevron to buy in $5B all-stock deal.

Oragenics (NYSEMKT:OGEN) +12% .

Annovis Bio (NYSEMKT:ANVS) +11% on novel approach to treating parkinson’s disease at University of Pennsylvania.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) +10% .

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) +10% as vaccine names on the move ahead of Oxford study.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) +10% .

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) +10% .

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) +10% .

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) +10% .

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) +10% . on funding of up to $18.9M.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) +10% .