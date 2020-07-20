Following the expiration of an agreement with PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) is expanding its global management of payments.

"EBay is free to move quickly with fully launching its management of payments, bringing customers one step further toward a more seamless user experience and a more modern managed marketplace."

The company says it is already managing payments for nearly 42K sellers and has processed $4.7B in GMV in the U.S. and Germany through the end of Q2. It is noted that most sellers can expect to see savings in managed payments, with eBay saving sellers $17M in transaction fees so far.

EBAY +1.50% premarket to $59.00 vs. the 52-week trading range of $26.02 to $61.06.

Source: Press Release