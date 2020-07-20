Oncocyte (NYSEMKT:OCX) announces that Noridian, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Medicare Administrative Contractor for laboratories located in California, has issued a final local coverage determination (LCD) for DetermaRx.

DetermaRx is the first and only predictive test for the identification of patients with Stage I-IIA non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who are at high-risk for recurrence following surgery and are likely responsive to adjuvant chemotherapy.

The decision aligns with Palmetto’s criteria for the test, which established coverage for Stage I and IIA NSCLC patients following surgical resection, and establishes Medicare coverage for ~70% of eligible patients.

Compelling clinical evidence on DetermaRx drives the establishment of a new class of predictive tests for Medicare coverage.