Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) is purchasing ~43% of the royalty up to a specified amount.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTCT) has previously disclosed that it is entitled to tiered royalties ranging from 8% to 16% on worldwide net product sales of risdiplam.

Risdiplam, to be marketed by Roche, is an investigational, orally administered survival motor neuron-2 (SMN2) splicing modifier for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

The acquisition is expected to have minimal impact on RPRX's adjusted cash receipts and adjusted cash flow in 2020 and 2021.

Press Release