BMO Capital hikes estimates on Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) following the company's large credit-driven Q2 profit beat.

"We raise our estimates by up to 3%, and we raise our target price to $34 (from $33)... ALLY’s modest 2Q20 reserve build was predicated on very conservative economic/industry assumptions, and implies that additional large reserve builds are unlikely. Meanwhile, credit trends improved sequentially to multi-year lows," updates analyst James Fotheringham.

The firm continues to recommend ALLY on its view that used car prices (the key determinant of auto loan credit quality) will continue to surprise positively, and support lower credit provisions.

Shares of Ally Financial fell sharply on Friday.