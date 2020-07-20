Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) to shut some of its European operations, amid soft demand for medical pot, and hence consolidate its presence in the region, according to a memo obtained by BNN Bloomberg.

The company said it will close its offices in Portugal, Spain, and Italy, and cut its workforce by 25% in select countries; the number of its European staff that will be impacted by the job losses, was not specified.

The company will shift its European headquarters from Germany to its Denmark, and acquire the remaining 49% of its Danish business that it doesn't already own.

As part of its restructuring, Mads Ulrik Pedersen the company's head of its Danish operations, will now be promoted to president of its entire European business, effective immediately; the company also said that it will continue to service its Italian operations where it has a two-year supply deal to provide with at least 400 kilograms of medical cannabis per year.