Coolisys Technologies, the power electronics business of DPW Holdings (NYSEMKT:DPW), +128.6% PM is launching electric vehicle (EV) chargers a new product line in order to meet the rapidly rising demand of required infrastructure for adoption of EVs globally.

The charger is expected to produce a full charge for an EV with a 150-mile range battery in just over 30 minutes; product line includes level 1 EV chargers for household usage to level 3 super charging for commercial applications.

EV charging stations market is estimated to reach $27.7B by 2027 from an estimated $2.5B in 2019, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 34.7%.