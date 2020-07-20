Chinese internet stocks are seeing strength, led by Alibaba, following easing of rules that will pour more cash into China’s stock market.

Alibaba (BABA, +4% ) popped ahead of the Wall Street bell. China's regulators raised the limit on how much insurers can invest in equity assets to 45%, while the PBOC kept prime rates unchanged for the third-straight month.

JD.com (JD, +1.5% ) was also higher, while Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) was little changed.

The Chinese stocks started to see an influx of cash at the end of last month, when concerns about a boycott of advertisers on U.S. internet names were rising.

But even as Facebook, which took the brunt of the selling on boycott worries, has recovered, Chinese stocks have outperformed over the last month.

Alibaba is up 10%, with Tencent up 16%. JD.com has struggled more, down 1% in the past month. Facebook is up nearly 3.5%.

More broadly, the iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI, +1.3% ) is up nearly 10%, not surprising given that Alibaba and Tencent make up more than 30% of the fund’s holdings. The SPDR S&P (SPY -0.2% ) is up 3% in that period.

Also, Alibaba’s fintech arm Ant Group has started its listing and IPO process on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Shanghai Exchange’s Science and Technology Innovation Board (STAR Market).

“In China, Alipay, the mobile payment service operated by Ant Group, is much more prominent than the namesake portal (alibaba.com) of Alibaba Group,” ALT Perspective wrote on Seeking Alpha last week. “It's impossible to miss its logo anywhere you go in the country. In any case, it is an essential app to have for the locals, so the brand visibility is very high.”

“I am sure the Chinese would be scrambling over one another to get a piece of the IPO and clamoring for its shares from the open market after its debut.”

But foreign demand for shares could be harder to come by after the U.S. revoked Hong Kong’s special status after the passing of the special security law and targeted sanctions on certain officials.

Sector Watch

Chevron’s deal to buy Noble Energy isn’t the only bullish news in the energy sector premarket.

Halliburton (HAL, +5% ) is ramping up following a surprise adjusted profit. While trailing the broader market, shares have outperformed the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) over the past month.

Phillips 66 (PSX, +0.3% ) is also higher following an upgrade from Jefferies to Buy from Hold with a price target of $73, up about 16% from Friday’s closing price.