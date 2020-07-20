Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) has initiated CONTACT-03, a global phase 3 pivotal trial of cabozantinib (CABOMETYX) in combination with atezolizumab (TECENTRIQ) in patients with inoperable, locally advanced or metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC) who progressed during or following treatment with an immune checkpoint inhibitor as the immediate preceding therapy.

CONTACT-03 is part of a clinical trial collaboration between Exelixis and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) that includes two additional phase 3 pivotal trials in lung and prostate cancer.

The study aims to enroll ~500 patients. The co-primary endpoints of the trial are progression-free survival per Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors (RECIST) v. 1.1 as assessed by independent review and overall survival.

Secondary endpoints include progression-free survival, objective response rate and duration of response as assessed by the investigators.

On December 19, 2019, Exelixis collaborated with Roche for three Phase 3 combination trials for patients with advanced solid tumors.