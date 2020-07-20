Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) announces that Michael Witynski is being promoted to CEO to replace the retiring Gary Philbin.

To facilitate a smooth transition, Philbin will remain with the company as an executive and member of the board of Directors through September 23.

Witynski joined the company in 2010 as Senior VP of stores and was promoted to President and chief operating officer of Dollar Tree Stores in 2017. He was then promoted to enterprise president in 2019, where he was responsible for leading the merchandising, store operations, and supply chain functions for both the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar brands.

DLTR -0.39% premarket to $95.09. Shares are up 20.55% over the last 90 days.

Source: Press Release