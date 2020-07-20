Seeing growth not reflected in the valuation, Jefferies upgrades Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Brent Thill says valuation looks stretched for companies like Zoom Video, Slack, and Atlassian, and the "next leg of growth has to be led by fundamentals."

Thill notes Dropbox's ability to deliver on margin goals and strong traffic trends.

Jefferies raises DBX's price target from $22 to $28, a 34% upside.