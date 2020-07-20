BP has placed three traders and a manager on leave from its Singapore-based crude oil team after they were mentioned in court documents filed in disputes between banks and other trading houses, Bloomberg reports.

The trading staff holds portfolios focused on BP's oil sales to Chinese customers, while the manager overlooks crude trading in Asia, according to the report.

BP, which is not accused of wrongdoing, was named in court filings made by local units of CIMB Bank and Natixis against Hontop Energy, with the banks claiming they found themselves in a $192M hole from funding crude oil deals involving the companies.

BP recently delivered 3M barrels of Iraqi oil to the new Shanghai International Energy Exchange, becoming the first major global trader to make a physical delivery since China launched the futures market in 2018.