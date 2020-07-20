Preliminary results from a Germany-based open-label dose-escalation Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech's (NASDAQ:BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine candidate BNT162b1 in healthy volunteers showed high levels of SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies and concurrent high levels of CD4+ and CD8+ T cell responses against the coronavirus' receptor binding domain (RBD) after the second dose.

BNT162b1 induced broad neutralizing activity in pseudovirus neutralization assays across a panel of 16 SARS-CoV-2 RBC variants, including the newly dominant D614G strain.

There was no clear dose-level dependency of the T cell response implying that the stimulation and expansion of T cells might be accomplished at low mRNA dose levels. With the exception of two subjects at the lowest dose level, all participants experienced CD4+ T cell responses.

Data from both (Germany and U.S.) studies will inform the candidate and dose level for the large-scale Phase 2b/3 clinical trial that should launch near month-end.

On the production front, the companies expect to make up to 100M doses by year-end and more than 1.3B doses by the end of 2021.

The results, along with the expected early-stage data from AstraZeneca's AZD1222, could ratchet up the pressure on Moderna (MRNA -10.2% ) considering that the preliminary results it released on July 14 were a bit light on the T cell response data.