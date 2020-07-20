Walmart (NYSE:WMT) confirms to Bloomberg that it has restarted talks with some third-party investors on the potential sale of a stake in its U.K. unit Asda.

The retail giant says inbound interest in Asda is on the rise.

"We believe now is the right time to explore options for a third party to invest in our business to accelerate the long-term delivery of our value strategy, both in stores and online," reads the company's statement.