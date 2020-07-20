QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) +5.2% pre-market after J.P. Morgan upgrades shares to Neutral from Underweight, saying the recently renegotiated credit agreement allows the company to "execute on a more capital efficient 2021 program vs. Street estimates."

JPM analyst Arun Jayaram believes QEP can address the $332M remaining 2021 maturity with cash on the balance sheet, free cash flow generation and anticipated $165M in H2 2020 AMT refunds.

But the path to address $637M in 2023 notes and $500M in 2026 notes "is more difficult and would likely require equity or debt capital markets to reopen (or a sizeable asset sale)," Jayaram adds.

QEP's average Wall Street analyst rating, Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are all Neutral.