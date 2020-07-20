Stocks see cautious open, but megacaps show some strength

The market kicks off the week little changed. Strength in China helped futures, but there's caution ahead of Phase 1 trial results for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine.

The S&P is flat, the Dow is off 0.1% and the Nasdaq is rising 0.4% .

Megacaps are showing some early strength. Amazon, up 1.9% , is rising after falling the five previous sessions. Goldman and Jefferies boosted price targets on the stock to a Street-high $3,800. Microsoft, up 0.9% , is seeing price target boosts as well ahead of its earnings report this week.