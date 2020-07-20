Jamf (JAMF) increases its planned IPO price from $17-19 to $21-23, bringing the amount raised up to $352M.

The offering includes 16M shares with 13.5M coming from Jamf and the rest from selling shareholders.

After the offering, funds controlled by Vista Equity Partners will control 74.9-77% of the common stock, depending on whether the underwriters' option is fully exercised.

New investors Dragoneer Investment Group and Tiger Global will purchase $100M worth of shares in the offer.

Jamf creates enterprise management software for Apple products. Last month, Apple acquired Jamf competitor Fleetsmith.