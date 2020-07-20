Wright Medical (WMGI +0.1% ) announces that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has published an update to the reimbursement calculation used to determine the transitional pass-through payment applicable to AUGMENT Regenerative Solutions.

The update is made retroactive to January 1, 2020, and the existing transitional device pass-through code (C1734) may be used.

Transitional pass-through payment reimburses hospital outpatient and ambulatory surgical centers for incremental cost of AUGMENT in hindfoot and ankle fusion procedures.

Facilitates medicare beneficiary access to AUGMENT by removing economic barrier.