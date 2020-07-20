MasTec (MTZ -1.1% ) intends to initiate a $400M private offering of principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2028, ranking equally in right of payment with any existing and future senior debt and guaranteed by its wholly-owned domestic restricted subsidiaries.

Proceeds are to be used for redeeming or repurchasing all of the company's existing 4.875% senior notes due 2023, also pay down amounts under its revolving credit facility and subject to customary borrowing conditions, re-borrow under the revolving credit facility to effect the redemption.

No assurance that the offer would be completed or 2023 notes will be redeemed.