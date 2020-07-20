Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) shut the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker at its 318K bbl/day Deer Park refinery in Texas over the weekend after a fire, Reuters reports; it is not known how long the 70K bbl/day FCC will be shut.

The outage will tighten supply as gasoline consumption recovers from April's 48% plunge from a year earlier to within 6% of the 2019 level of 8.6M bbl/day for the second week of July, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The Deer Park refinery is a 50-50 joint venture between managing partner Shell and Mexico's Pemex national oil company.