Buenaventura (BVN +1.7% ) reports gold production at its flagship Yanacocha mine in Peru jumped 70% in June from May to nearly 29.1K oz., although still below Q1 levels.

Buenaventura says it also continued to ramp up gold and silver production in June at its Tambomayo and Uchucchacua operations, and El Brocal resumed production last month after halting completely in April and May.

The company says it is releasing its production data on a monthly basis until greater production continuity and visibility is possible following disruptions caused by COVID-19.