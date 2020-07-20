Silver futures (XAGUSD:CUR) top $20/oz. to their highest since September 2016 on rising haven demand and concerns about supply of the metal; September Comex silver +1.6% to $20.08/oz.

Gold and silver have surged this year as COVID-19 roiled the global economy, sparking demand for investment safe havens, while production has been hurt by virus-related closures in Latin America, where much of the world's silver is produced.

"You're flying on two engines, which are commercial demand and investor demand," says Bank of America commodities strategist Michael Widmer. "That's driving silver prices higher."

Among top silver producing equities: EXK +8.3% , AG +5.5% , FSM +5.3% , PAAS +3.2% .

ETFs: SLV, SIL, USLV, PSLV, AGQ, SIVR, SILJ, SLVP