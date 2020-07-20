Wyndham Destinations (WYND -3.5% ) expects to report Q2 net revenues of $343M vs. consensus of $330.24M; net loss from continuing operation of -164M; Adjusted EBITDA of $16M; net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations of $73M; Adjusted FCF from continuing operations of $166M; cash and cash equivalents at the end of June of $1.05B.

The company now expects FY20 Adj. FCF to be positive instead of previous outlook of $100M to $150M.

The company expects to slash Q3 dividend to $0.30/share from $0.50/share.

The company's new guidance assumes a 60% reduction in tour volumes in 2H20.

The company amended its $1B revolving credit facility by establishing a covenant relief period from the date of the Credit Amendment until the earlier of April 1, 2022 and termination by the company of the relief period.

Q2 financial results will be out on July 30, 2020, before market open.

"Wyndham Destinations is one of the largest players in the industry with a robust cash position and record free cash flow", wrote Brian Bent on Seeking Alpha.

