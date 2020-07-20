ManpowerGroup (MAN -2.6% ) reports Q2 revenue decrease of 30.4% Y/Y to $3.74B.

Revenue from services: Americas: $836.6M (-21.7%); Southern Europe: $1.47B (-38.6%); Northern Europe: $865.7M (-27.5%); APME: $569.1M (-20.6%).

Constant currency: Americas -16.7%; Southern Europe -37.7%; Northern Europe -24.2%; APME -19.1%.

On a constant currency basis, revenues decreased 28%; net EPS decreased 91%.

Gross margin declined 77 bps to 15.42% and operating declined 378 bps to -1.34%.

Ended the quarter with $1.4B of cash and equivalents and $600M of untapped revolving credit facility.

FCF was very strong at $577M in H1, representing an increase of $428M Y/Y.

Stable dividend declared and paid during the second quarter.

Q3 Guidance: EPS of $0.59-0.67, which reflects assumptions as of today.

Previously: Manpower EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (July 20)