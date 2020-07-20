Majesco (MJCO +68.8% ) agrees to be acquired by Thoma Bravo, in a transaction valuing the company at $594M.

Following the transaction, Majesco will operate as a privately held company.

Under the terms of the agreement, all shareholders will receive $13.10 in cash for each Majesco share, representing a premium of ~74% over Majesco’s average closing price during the 30-trading day period ended July 17, 2020.

The proposed deal is subject to shareholders' approval

The Company expects the merger to close by end of 2020.