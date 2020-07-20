To aid a healthy digestive system, Herbalife Nutrition (HLF +0.2% ) launched Active Fiber Complex Select, a fiber supplement, complimenting its existing line of digestive health products.

"Digestive health is a $7.1B global market that continues to grow because the benefits of digestive health and its positive effects on overall well-being have been proven time and time again," senior VP & managing director for North America.

Nutritionists believe there exists a fiber gap as only 5% of Americans meet the Institute of Medicine’s recommended daily target for fiber intake of 25 grams for women and 38 grams for men.