Xpeng Motors raises more money for EV push

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Xpeng Motors says it raised around $500M in its latest funding round.

Investors in the C+ funding round include Aspex, Coatue, Hillhouse and Sequoia Capital China. Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) is an early investor.

Xpeng Motors has reached several milestones this year, including launching its second Smart EV model and securing the production license for its self-built fully-owned factory in Zhaoqing, Guangdong Province.

Xpeng will compete with Nio (NYSE:NIO), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Li Auto (LI) in China to name just a few of the EV players.