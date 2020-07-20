Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) and Nokia (NYSE:NOK) are chewing over earlier gains on the WSJ report that China may put export controls on the companies' China-made products.

That move could come as retaliation for a move by EU countries to ban Huawei.

Ericsson is still up 3.9% on a morning where SoftBank chose the company for cloud-native 5G core. Nokia is moderating gains, now up 0.8% .

Chinese export controls would prevent the two Scandinavian countries from sending their products made in China to other countries - a "worst-case scenario" that Beijing would only deploy if EU countries banned Chinese suppliers from their 5G networks.

The EU hasn't implemented such a ban, but has released recommendations that member states could voluntarily restrict Huawei's presence in their countries.