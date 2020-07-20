Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) is up 6.6% as Needham says Verizon (VZ -0.7% ) is testing its 800G for an upgrade of its long-haul backbone.

Those deployments could start as soon as the second half of this year, analyst Alex Henderson notes, a move that would enable higher capacities needed by business customers, and anticipating much higher traffic coming from 5G.

A test is not a win, he notes, and the team believes Verizon incumbent Ciena (CIEN -0.6% ) will be first to deploy 800G in the next several months.

But Infinera has had a toehold at Verizon by supplying XO (acquired by Verizon), and it can "also find a perch" in the long-haul network, where reach is critical. "We think displacing the stumbling Nokia (NOK +1% ) footprint is likely as Nokia does not have a strong 600G product or a roadmap to 800G."

The Street's crowning of Ciena as a winner is a "false narrative," he writes: "It's not Ciena or Infinera - it's likely both."

A win here could "radically alter" investors' view of Infinera, Needham says.