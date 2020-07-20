Jefferies and Goldman Sachs are out with tying $3,800 price targets for Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), a 28% upside.

Jefferies moved from $3,100, saying the pandemic tailwind and easy Q2 comps position the company for strong revenue growth.

Goldman raises from $3,000, saying the demand shift to online shopping could "remain elevated over the coming quarters" due to convenience and the large number of retail store closures and bankruptcies.

Amazon will report earnings on July 30. Consensus estimates expect $80.61B in revenue and $1.63 EPS.