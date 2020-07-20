Eve & Co (OTCQX:EEVVF +13.8% ) announced that on July 17, 2020, Health Canada approved an amendment to its wholly-owned subsidiary Natural MedCo's license thereby granting the sale of cannabis extracts, edibles and topicals.

Also, it has submitted four additional products Stock Keeping Units ((SKUs)) to Health Canada with products expected to be released in Q3 and Q4.

In order to expand its product line within female-focused categories, it plans to submit more SKUs in the upcoming months.

On July 6, Eve received 3-years licence renewal approval for standard cultivation, standard processing and sale for recreational purposes under the Cannabis Regulations.