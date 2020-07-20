Bio-Techne (TECH +1.7% ) expands its RNAscope platform with the release of the miRNAscope Assay.

The RNAscope technology is an in situ hybridization assay for the spatial visualization of single-molecule RNA with single-cell resolution directly in intact tissues.

The miRNAscope Assay enables the in situ detection of short nucleic acid targets between 17-50 nucleotides which includes small non-coding RNAs called microRNAs, as well as short synthetic oligonucleotide therapeutics such as small interfering RNAs (siRNAs) and antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs).

The miRNAscope Assay kit from Bio-Techne is intended for research use only.