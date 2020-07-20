Mall retail slumps with exception of Lululemon

Mall retailers are falling sharply after another weekend of rising COVID cases and hospitalizations in parts of the U.S. lowers expectations for store traffic in the coming weeks.

Notable decliners include Designer Brands (DBI -8.3% ), Children's Place (PLCE -7.1% ), Buckle (BKE -5.6% ), Express (EXPR -5.0% ), Zumiez (ZUMZ -6.8% ), Guess (GES -6.5% ), Gap (GPS -5.6% ), Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF -5.0% ), L Brands (LB -3.4% ), Tilly's (TLYS -3.9% ) and Boot Barn (BOOT -3.4% ).

Urban Outfitters (URBN -7.4% ) is also sliding with it also taking on a downgrade from Loop Capital. The firm moves to a Sell rating from Hold on lowered sales and profit estimates.

Apparel manufacturers are also in retreat, led by Capri (CPRI -6.1% ), Kontoor Brands (KTB -5.4% ), PVH (PVH -2.9% ) and Ralph Lauren (RL -3.4% ).