OMNIQ, (OTCQB:OMQS +10.0% ) announced that it has received a ~$4M order from a leading U.S. healthcare company for the supply of mobile data collection devices equipped with advanced communication capabilities, comprehensive managed services and an online order portal.

Mobile devices and associated services roll-out will commence in the current quarter with the deployment expected to continue through calendar 2021.

"This order, following our recent $5.5 Million order from a leading supermarket chain, reaffirms our solid position in the Healthcare and Food market segments, two critical industries as the world moves through the COVID-19 situation," president & CEO Shai Lustgarten commented.

