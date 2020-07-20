Internet retail stocks are higher on investor concerns over COVID case growth in parts of the country raising the risk of lower brick-and-mortar traffic.

Notable gainers on the day include Fiverr (FVRR +6.3% ), Wayfair (W +5.3% ), Carvana (CVNA +2.5% ), MercadoLibre (MELI +4.4% ), Chewy (CHWY +4.1% ), Overstock.com (OSTK +5.5% ) and Etsy (ETSY +3.2% ).

On Wall Street, Goldman Sachs pushed up its price target on Wayfair to $260 from $220, although the average Wall Street rating on Wayfair is only at Neutral (14 Buy-equivalent ratings, 12 Neutral-equivalent ratings, 8 Sell-equivalent ratings).

Mall retailers are having on off day, with the exception of Lululemon.