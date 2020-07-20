Morgan Stanley (MS -1.2% ) will become the first major U.S. bank to publicly disclose how much its loans and investments contribute to climate change, Politico reports, amid a growing spotlight on how financial institutions underwrite projects such as pipelines, mines and power plants.

"It's harder to make people respond to something when there's no data, it's hard to have data when you don't have measurement," says Audrey Choi, Morgan Stanley's chief sustainability officer and CEO of its Institute for Sustainable Investing. "This is an important step towards getting more clarity."

Stanley is joining the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials, which includes 66 financial company members managing $5.3T of assets, that will count the greenhouse gas emissions from projects and investments that are financed by asset managers, banks and other institutions.

Morgan Stanley hopes its effort to tally greenhouse gas emissions from its investments will help it develop new sustainable investing products for investors, says Matt Slovik, who heads the bank's global sustainable finance team, noting the company has committed to financing $250B of low-carbon solutions by 2030.

The Oil and Gas Climate Initiative, a group of some of the world's top oil producers, recently for the first time set targets to cut their combined greenhouse gas emissions as a proportion of production.

ETFs: XLE, XLU