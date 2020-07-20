CNB Financial (CCNE -0.3% ) the parent company of CNB Bank (OTCPK:CNBN) has completed its acquisition of Bank of Akron (OTCPK:BARK) a state bank in Akron, NY.

Bank of Akron will operate under the trade name BankOnBuffalo, a division of CNB Bank.

Bank of Akron shareholders will receive either a fixed exchange of 6.6729 shares of CNB common stock for each share of Bank of Akron common stock or $215.00 per share in cash, subject to proration procedures.

On a proforma basis and excluding the impact of purchase accounting, as of June 30, 2020, the combined company has ~$4.9B in total assets and 45 full-service banking offices.