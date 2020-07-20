Maxeon Solar Technologies, wholly owned subsidiary of SunPower (SPWR +8.6% ), issued $200M in principal amount of its 6.50% green convertible senior notes due 2025, exceeding the initial offering amount as purchasers exercised a $15M over-allotment option.

Net proceeds of ~$151.7M after funding a $40M forward stock purchase transaction, discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses.

It also entered into term and working capital loan facilities with a borrowing capacity of $125M with a syndicate of lenders with maturity and repayable in full on July 14, 2023; comprises of $55M term loan facility, $50M working capital facility, and an additional $20M term loan facility.

The transaction is expected to close this quarter.

"The strong investor and lender interest in our planned spin-off of Maxeon from SunPower reinforces our strategy that the time is right for our planned transaction," CEO & chairman Tom Werner commented.