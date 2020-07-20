Philips (PHG +5.2% ) hits a 52-week high after Q2 net earnings exceed expectations, which the company continues to expect to return to sales growth and improved profitability during H2.

Philips says Q2 sales slipped 6% Y/Y to €4.4B (~$5B), as the global spread of COVID-19 hurt demand for its consumer products and caused hospitals to delay the installation of new equipment, but new orders surged 27% as hospitals rushed to buy CT scanners, ventilators and monitoring equipment.

The surge in orders and a slowdown in the global spread of the pandemic should allow the company to modestly improve its sales and profit margins for the full year, CEO Frans van Houten says.

Q2 results were helped by a stronger than anticipated rebound in consumer demand in Europe, but the recovery in China had stagnated after an initial surge when lockdowns were eased, the CEO says.

The FDA recently approved emergency use of Philips' Intellivue Patient Monitors MX750/MX850 and Intellivue Active Displays AD75/AD85 for remotely monitoring hospitalized COVID-19 patients.