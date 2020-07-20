Lodging stock are underperformers as COVID-19 concerns drag down sentiment again. Of note today, the percentage of hospital beds in Nevada, Arizona, Texas and Florida being used to treat COVID-19 patients is higher than a week ago. Some parts of those states also have full ICU units due to COVID-19 cases.

Notable decliners include Wyndham Destinations (WYND -6.8% ), Red Lion Hotels <<RLH|>>, Marriott International (MAR -3.1% ), Hyatt Hotels (H -3.4% ), Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH -2.9% ), Hilton Worldwide (HLT -2.1% ) and Choice Hotel International (CHH -1.6% ).

Earlier today, BofA reported a deceleration in airline bookings.