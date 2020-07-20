A team led by Jacobs (J -0.9% ), which includes Perma-Fix Environmental Services (PESI +4.2% ) has been selected by the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Environmental Management to participate in a 10-year, multiple-award IDIQ contract to provide nationwide Deactivation, Decommissioning and Removal (‘DD&R’) of facilities, waste management and program support.

Being among nine teams selected, makes them eligible to compete for firm fixed price and cost reimbursement task orders with a maximum ceiling of $3B over a 10-year period.

Work under this multi-award contract vehicle supports sites located across the United States, including but not limited to Environmental Management, National Nuclear Security Administration, Office of Naval Reactors and the Office of Science.