MoffettNathanson has initiated Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) at Neutral in a note discussing its outlook on ad-supported video on demand.

Overall, the firm is positive on the outlook for connected TV and AVOD, with secular trends continuing to push ad dollars to the streaming services.

And Roku has a meaningful position in that world, the firm says, but it's a "small company in a marketplace packed with the world's largest tech and media players," leading to a cautious valuation on risk/reward.

It has a price target of $145, vs. Roku's current price of $148.56.