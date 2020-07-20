Flowers Foods (FLO -0.3% ) expects its Q2 net sales to increase ~4.5% to 5.0% Y/Y from $975.76M in 2Q19. It compares to the revenue estimate of $1.01B.

GAAP EPS should be between $0.25 and $0.28; Non-GAAP EPS expected to be within the range of $0.30 to $0.33 vs. consensus of $0.26.

On another note, the company has announced organizational structure changes, effective July 17.

Its Fresh Packaged Bread business unit and Specialty/Snacking business unit are consolidated into a single function responsible for all brands. It has established stand-alone innovation function and repositioned its foodservice business from the Snacking/Specialty BU to the Sales function.

Further, the company has eliminated ~250 positions across different departments; current head count to 9,700.

Q2 final results scheduled to be released on August 6, post market.

