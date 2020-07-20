Gold (XAUUSD:CUR) is expected to climb to an all-time high in the next 6-9 months, with a 30% probability it will top $2K/oz. in the 3-5 months, Citigroup analysts say, as prices benefit from loose monetary policy, low real yields, record ETF inflows and increased gold asset allocation.

"Nominal gold prices have already posted fresh records in every other G-10 and major emerging market currency this year," the Citi team says, and "it is only a matter of time for fresh" highs in U.S. dollars.

August Comex gold recently +0.5% to $1,818.70/oz., after rising +19% YTD and approaching its all-time high of $1,921.17/oz. set in 2011.

Commerzbank analysts weigh in, saying gold should profit as a store of value as "the €390B of grants and €360B of loans that are now being talked about [in Europe] mean additional mountains of debt and further currency debasement."

Citi also is bullish on silver, expecting futures to rise to $25/oz. over the next 6-12 months on sustained investment demand and a recovery in global growth.

