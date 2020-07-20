On July 16, 2020, AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX +1.3% ) entered into a convertible preferred stock and warrant securities purchase agreement for private placement of the same in exchange for certain O/S promissory notes.

Post the agreement, it issued 2,912.58 shares of series B convertible preferred stock at a price of $7,700/share, initially convertible into 29.13M shares at $0.77/share, along-with warrants to purchase 14.56M shares at an exercise price of $0.85/share and a five years term; gross cash proceeds at ~$15.2M.

As a consideration to the private placement, AzurRx entered into an exchange addendum to the agreement for ~$6.9M in principal amount of its O/S senior convertible promissory notes, originally due in September 2020; thereby strengthening balance sheet by removal of $6.9M in near-term debt obligations.

For additional consideration, the company issued certain additional warrants, with same terms as Series B warrants, to purchase 1.77M shares.

It expects to prepay the O/S balance of $25K principal amount of promissory notes, together with accrued and unpaid interest thereon through such prepayment date.

The proceeds of the offering will fund its Phase 2 clinical trials of MS1819 in patients with cystic fibrosis and Phase 3 preparations; and general corporate purposes.

Annual stockholders meeting is scheduled for September 11, 2020.