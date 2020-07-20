Pivotal Research has reiterated its Buy and raised its target on Liberty Global, though the new target mainly reflects some favorable currency movement.

It's updated estimates considering the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic - in particular, seeing lower revenues but higher EBITDA.

Meanwhile it maintains high expectations for the Virgin Media/O2 (TEF +1% ) merger, which would feature best-in-market products along with the chance to more fully utilize net operating losses in the UK.

It's raised its price target on LBTYK to $30 from $27, implying 32% upside.

Wall Street is Bullish on the stock, while Seeking Alpha authors are Very Bullish. It has a Quant Rating of Neutral.